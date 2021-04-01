Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 79 new cases, 68 new recoveries

One-time vaccine doses given: 5,787

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 55.4 per day. That number is down one from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 65.9 per day. That number is down 12.9 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 312. That number is down 73 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 475. That number is down 77 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?

Laramie (141), Teton (85) and Sweetwater (79) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.

Lincoln (3.2%), Sublette (2.8%) and Teton (2.4%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.

Deaths in Wyoming by county