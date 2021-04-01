Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 79 new cases, 68 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 79 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 81 and the number of probable cases falling by two, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Additionally, 68 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 59 confirmed and nine probable.
Three counties (Converse, Hot Springs and Niobrara) have not confirmed any new cases over the past 10 days.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 312 (475 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 20 (up one from Wednesday)
Deaths: 700 (five announced this week, none announced in April)
First vaccine doses received: 185,790 (93,990 Pfizer, 91,800 Moderna)
First vaccine doses given: 144,527
Second vaccine doses received: 138,005 (70,005 Pfizer, 68,000 Moderna)
Second vaccine doses given: 97,934
One-time vaccine doses received: 11,800 (Johnson & Johnson)
One-time vaccine doses given: 5,787
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 55.4 per day. That number is down one from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 65.9 per day. That number is down 12.9 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 312. That number is down 73 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 475. That number is down 77 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Laramie (141), Teton (85) and Sweetwater (79) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Lincoln (3.2%), Sublette (2.8%) and Teton (2.4%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 135
- Laramie: 110
- Fremont: 82
- Campbell: 61
- Sweetwater: 36
- Big Horn: 32
- Sheridan: 31
- Park: 30
- Washakie: 26
- Carbon: 23
- Goshen: 23
- Converse: 18
- Lincoln: 12
- Uinta: 12
- Albany: 11
- Crook: 11
- Platte: 11
- Johnson: 10
- Teton: 9
- Sublette: 7
- Weston: 5
- Hot Springs: 3
- Niobrara: 2
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as patients who had positive antigen tests or are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with COVID-19 symptoms.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.