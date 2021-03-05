Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 79 new cases, 69 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 79 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 69 and the number of probable cases rising by 10, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Big Horn, Campbell (two), Carbon (five), Fremont (11), Laramie (nine), Lincoln (three), Natrona (seven), Niobrara, Platte, Sheridan (four), Sweetwater (18), Teton (seven) and Uinta counties. The department subtracted one confirmed case from Park County.
Additionally, 69 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 51 confirmed and 18 probable.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 375 (532 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 21 (down one from Thursday)
Deaths: 682 (11 announced this week, 11 announced this month)
Total cases: 54,764 (46,397 confirmed, 8,367 probable)
Total recoveries: 53,550 (45,340 confirmed, 8,210 probable)
First vaccine doses received: 124,220 (57,720 Pfizer, 60,500 Moderna, 6,000 Janssen)
First vaccine doses given: 97,685
Second vaccine doses received: 81,725 (41,925 Pfizer, 39,800 Moderna)
Second vaccine doses given: 57,725
Are we trending up or down?
The state’s 10-day average in confirmed cases is 61.7 per day. That number is up 3.5 from a day ago, down four from a week ago and down 64.3 from a month ago.
The state’s 10-day average in total cases is 82 per day. That number is up 3.5 from a day ago, down 17.9 from a week ago and down 60.4 from a month ago.
The state’s number of confirmed active cases is 375. That number is up 18 from a day ago, down 112 from a week ago and down 375 from a month ago.
The state’s number of total active cases is 532. That number is up 10 from a day ago, down 149 from a week ago and down 494 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Sweetwater (126), Laramie (86) and Fremont (63) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.