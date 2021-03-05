Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 79 new cases, 69 new recoveries

Second vaccine doses received: 81,725 (41,925 Pfizer, 39,800 Moderna)

Second vaccine doses given: 57,725

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 10-day average in confirmed cases is 61.7 per day. That number is up 3.5 from a day ago, down four from a week ago and down 64.3 from a month ago.

The state’s 10-day average in total cases is 82 per day. That number is up 3.5 from a day ago, down 17.9 from a week ago and down 60.4 from a month ago.

The state’s number of confirmed active cases is 375. That number is up 18 from a day ago, down 112 from a week ago and down 375 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 532. That number is up 10 from a day ago, down 149 from a week ago and down 494 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?