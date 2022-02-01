Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 800 new cases, 1,060 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 800 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 566 and the number of probable cases rising by 234, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. Additionally, 1,060 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.
Numbers to know
- Active cases: 4,010 (5,609 including probable cases).
- Hospitalized patients: 165 as of Monday (up from 147 Friday). There was no update Tuesday.
- Deaths: 1,625 (25 announced this week, 24 announced last week).
- Vaccine data as of Monday:
- Total doses administered: 643,747
- First vaccine doses given: 265,308
- Second vaccine doses given: 236,084
- Booster doses given: 105,881
- First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 7,260
- Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 5,563
- Janssen doses given: 22,205
- Janssen boosters given: 1,446
Trending up or down?
The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 1,088.8 per day.
The state’s number of total active cases is 5,609. That number is up 4,036 from a month ago.