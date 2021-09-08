 Skip to main content
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 802 new cases, 118 new recoveries
The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 802 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 441 and the number of probable cases rising by 361, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 118 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,823 (4,168 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 230 Tuesday (up from 205 Monday)

Data for Wednesday was not updated as of 5 p.m.

Deaths: 879 (21 announced this week, 21 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 545,775 (267,135 Pfizer, 250,340 Moderna, 28,300 Johnson & Johnson)

First vaccine doses given: 225,895

Second vaccine doses given: 197,089

Booster doses given: 1,841

One-time vaccine doses given: 18,367

(Vaccine data current as of Tuesday. No update provided Wednesday.)

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 676.3 per day. That number is up 439.3 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 4,168. That number is up 2,632 from a month ago.

More info

