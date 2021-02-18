Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 81 new cases, 110 new recoveries

First vaccine doses given: 76,057

Second vaccine doses received: 43,700 (19,500 Pfizer, 24,200 Moderna)

Second vaccine doses given: 32,478

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 42.4 per day. That number is down 11.7 from a day ago, down 27.7 from a week ago and down 263.3 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 74.7 per day. That number is down 7.6 from a day ago, down 17.5 from a week ago and down 231.4 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 478. That number is down 28 from a day ago, down 62 from a week ago and down 1,287 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 720. That number is down 29 from a day ago, down 87 from a week ago and down 1,558 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?