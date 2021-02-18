Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 81 new cases, 110 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 81 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 33 and the number of probable cases rising by 48, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Big Horn (three), Carbon (one), Fremont (two), Goshen (four), Lincoln (seven), Park (two), Platte (one), Sheridan (two), Sublette (one), Sweetwater (four), Teton (eight), Uinta (five), Washakie (one) counties. The department subtracted confirmed cases from Converse (seven) and Natrona (one) counties.
Additionally, 110 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 61 confirmed and 49 probable.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 478 (720 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 31 (down one from Wednesday)
Deaths: 662 (15 announced this week, 66 announced this month)
Total cases: 53, 531 (45,471 confirmed, 8,060 probable)
Total recoveries: 52,149 (44,331 confirmed, 7,818 probable)
First vaccine doses received: 83,675 (43,875 Pfizer, 39,800 Moderna)
First vaccine doses given: 76,057
Second vaccine doses received: 43,700 (19,500 Pfizer, 24,200 Moderna)
Second vaccine doses given: 32,478
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 42.4 per day. That number is down 11.7 from a day ago, down 27.7 from a week ago and down 263.3 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 74.7 per day. That number is down 7.6 from a day ago, down 17.5 from a week ago and down 231.4 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 478. That number is down 28 from a day ago, down 62 from a week ago and down 1,287 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 720. That number is down 29 from a day ago, down 87 from a week ago and down 1,558 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Fremont (107), Carbon (67) and Big Horn (23) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Carbon (5.4%), Big Horn (2.7%) and Fremont (2.7%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 127
- Laramie: 105
- Fremont: 81
- Campbell: 57
- Sweetwater: 34
- Big Horn: 29
- Sheridan: 27
- Park: 26
- Washakie: 26
- Goshen: 22
- Carbon: 21
- Converse: 16
- Uinta: 12
- Albany: 11
- Crook: 11
- Lincoln: 11
- Platte: 11
- Johnson: 9
- Teton: 9
- Sublette: 7
- Weston: 5
- Hot Springs: 3
- Niobrara: 2
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as patients who had positive antigen tests or are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with COVID-19 symptoms.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.