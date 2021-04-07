Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 81 new cases, 3 new recoveries

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 54.7 per day. That number is up down 7.5 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 65.4 per day. That number is up 9.2 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 303. That number is down 72 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 476. That number is down 56 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?

Laramie (137), Teton (83) and Sweetwater (71) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.

Sublette (4.1%), Lincoln (3.5%) and Teton (2.3%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.

Deaths in Wyoming by county