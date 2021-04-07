Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 81 new cases, 3 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 81 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 54 and the number of probable cases rising by 27, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Additionally, three new coronavirus recoveries were announced: Seven confirmed recoveries were added and four were subtracted.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 303 (476 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 18 (not yet updated from Tuesday)
Deaths: 701 (one announced this week, one announced this month)
First vaccine doses received: 189,090 (93,990 Pfizer, 95,100 Moderna)
First vaccine doses given: 152,066
Second vaccine doses received: 147,695 (78,195 Pfizer, 69,500 Moderna)
Second vaccine doses given: 107,167
One-time vaccine doses received: 13,100 (Johnson & Johnson)
One-time vaccine doses given: 7,482
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 54.7 per day. That number is up down 7.5 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 65.4 per day. That number is up 9.2 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 303. That number is down 72 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 476. That number is down 56 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Laramie (137), Teton (83) and Sweetwater (71) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Sublette (4.1%), Lincoln (3.5%) and Teton (2.3%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 135
- Laramie: 111
- Fremont: 82
- Campbell: 61
- Sweetwater: 36
- Big Horn: 32
- Sheridan: 31
- Park: 30
- Washakie: 26
- Carbon: 23
- Goshen: 23
- Converse: 18
- Lincoln: 12
- Uinta: 12
- Albany: 11
- Crook: 11
- Platte: 11
- Johnson: 10
- Teton: 9
- Sublette: 7
- Weston: 5
- Hot Springs: 3
- Niobrara: 2
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as patients who had positive antigen tests or are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with COVID-19 symptoms.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.