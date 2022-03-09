Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 81 new cases, 59 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 81 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 72 and the number of probable cases rising by 9, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. Additionally, 59 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 215 (667 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 34 (up from 33 on Monday, hospitalizations weren't reported Wednesday)

Deaths: 1,749 (8 announced last week, 0 announced this month)

Vaccine data as of Wednesday:

Total doses administered: 655,614

First vaccine doses given: 267,658

Second vaccine doses given: 239,139

Booster doses given: 110,587

First pediatric Pfizer doses given (5-11 years old): 7,754

Second pediatric Pfizer doses given (5-11 years old): 6,464

Janssen doses given: 22,491

Janssen boosters given: 1,521

Trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 74.1 per day. That number is down 751.8 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 667. That number is down 2,136 from a month ago.