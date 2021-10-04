Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 810 new cases, 1,461 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 810 over the weekend, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 627 and the number of probable cases rising by 183, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s Monday update.

Additionally, 1,461 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,176 (3,174 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 197 (down from 210 Sunday)

Deaths: 996 (0 announced this week, 0 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 616,325 (315,105 Pfizer, 269,920 Moderna, 31,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 237,307

Second vaccine doses given: 209,263

Booster doses given: 8,751

One-time vaccine doses given: 19,517

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 680.6 per day. That number is up 89.4 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 3,174. That number is down 931 from a month ago.