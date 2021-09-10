 Skip to main content
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 813 new cases, 730 new recoveries
COVID-19 Testing (copy)

Lab technician Rob Chrisensen prepares specimen samples for coronavirus testing at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory on Sept. 4 in Cheyenne. Any identifying patient info has been edited out of the photo.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 813 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 605 and the number of probable cases rising by 208, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 730 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,709 (4,107 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 212 (down from 217 Thursday)

Deaths: 879 (21 announced this week, 21 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 545,775 (267,135 Pfizer, 250,340 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 227,538

Second vaccine doses given: 198,330

Booster doses given: 2,038

One-time vaccine doses given: 18,486

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 713 per day. That number is up 464 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 4,107. That number is up 2,444 from a month ago.

More info

For interactive graphics, additional statistics and definitions of certain terms, read this story on Trib.com

