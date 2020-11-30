Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 816 new cases, 1,456 new recoveries

Total recoveries: 24,478 (2,1254 confirmed, 3,224 probable)

Total tests: 393,376 (166,501 people have been tested)

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 570.6 per day. That number is down 5.7 from a day ago, down 161.1 from a week ago and up 275.6 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 617.6 per day. That number is down 14.4 from a day ago, down 191.4 from a week ago and up 267.4 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 7,584. That number is down 476 from a day ago, down 2,696 from a week ago and up 3,860 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 8,612. That number is down 640 from a day ago, down 3,165 from a week ago and up 4,126 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?