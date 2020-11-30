Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 816 new cases, 1,456 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 816 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 801 and the number of probable cases rising by 15, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (41), Big Horn (four), Campbell (55), Carbon (22), Converse (six), Crook (two), Fremont (38), Goshen (30), Hot Springs (three), Johnson (14), Laramie (153), Lincoln (10), Natrona (192), Park (16), Platte, Sheridan (64), Sweetwater (76), Teton (38), Uinta (25), Washakie (10) and Weston counties.
One thousand four hundred fifty-six new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 1,277 confirmed and 179 probable.
The state has gone five days without setting a new record for active confirmed cases, something that hadn't happened previously since mid-September.
Wyoming set a new record Monday with 247 hospitalized patients.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 7,584 (8,612 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 247 (up 22 from Friday)
Deaths: 215 (none this week, 128 this month)
Total cases: 33,305 (29,053 confirmed, 4,252 probable)
Total recoveries: 24,478 (2,1254 confirmed, 3,224 probable)
Total tests: 393,376 (166,501 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 570.6 per day. That number is down 5.7 from a day ago, down 161.1 from a week ago and up 275.6 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 617.6 per day. That number is down 14.4 from a day ago, down 191.4 from a week ago and up 267.4 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 7,584. That number is down 476 from a day ago, down 2,696 from a week ago and up 3,860 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 8,612. That number is down 640 from a day ago, down 3,165 from a week ago and up 4,126 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Laramie (1,072), Natrona (764) and Sweetwater (531) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Niobrara (47.2%), Washakie (35.4%) and Goshen (31.5%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: sixth fewest (seventh fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: 11th most (fourth most in the last seven days)
Deaths: fourth fewest (seventh fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: eighth fewest (fourth most in the last seven days)
All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cumulative cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 2,869 (239)
- Big Horn: 453 (52)
- Campbell: 2,792 (245)
- Carbon: 653 (53)
- Converse: 410 (208)
- Crook: 280 (21)
- Fremont: 2,986 (382)
- Goshen: 666 (59)
- Hot Springs: 139 (12)
- Johnson: 228 (99)
- Laramie: 4,409 (741)
- Lincoln: 574 (80)
- Natrona: 4,145 (886)
- Niobrara: 53 (67)
- Park: 1,187 (116)
- Platte: 223 (108)
- Sheridan: 1,687 (313)
- Sublette: 334 (96)
- Sweetwater: 1,806 (82)
- Teton: 1,597 (47)
- Uinta: 874 (196)
- Washakie: 362 (79)
- Weston: 326 (71)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 46
- Fremont: 30
- Laramie: 23
- Big Horn: 12
- Campbell: 12
- Sheridan: 10
- Albany: 9
- Goshen: 9
- Washakie: 8
- Carbon: 7
- Converse: 7
- Platte: 7
- Lincoln: 6
- Park: 6
- Sweetwater: 6
- Crook: 5
- Johnson: 4
- Uinta: 4
- Teton: 2
- Sublette: 1
- Weston: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.
Health Department data
Concerned about COVID-19?
