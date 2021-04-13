 Skip to main content
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 82 new cases, 63 new recoveries
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 82 new cases, 63 new recoveries

COVID-19 Testing

COVID-19 Surge Team member Evan Scott sorts coronavirus specimen collection kits brought in by a courier Sept. 4 at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne. The Surge Team members were brought on to help process the massive numbers of kits brought in to the lab from state wide health facilities to be tested at the lab. Any identifying patient information has been edited out of the photo.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 82 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 58 and the number of probable cases rising by 24, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 63 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 49 confirmed and 14 probable.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 277 (457 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 19 (not yet updated from Monday)

Deaths: 703 (two announced this week, three announced this month)

First vaccine doses received: 212,060 (106,860 Pfizer, 105,200 Moderna)

First vaccine doses given: 160,053

Second vaccine doses received: 168,595 (89,895 Pfizer, 78,700 Moderna)

Second vaccine doses given: 117,086

One-time vaccine doses received: 24,400 (Johnson & Johnson)

One-time vaccine doses given: 9,950

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 10-day average in confirmed cases is 50.1 per day. That number is up 5.5 from a month ago.

The state’s 10-day average in total cases is 62.3 per day. That number is up 7.6 from a month ago.

The state’s number of confirmed active cases is 277. That number is down 44 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 457. That number is down 30 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?

Laramie (98), Albany (69) and Sweetwater (65) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.

Sublette (4.5%), Lincoln (2.1%) and Albany (1.9%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.



Deaths in Wyoming by county

Natrona: 135

Laramie: 113

Fremont: 82

Campbell: 61

Sweetwater: 36

Big Horn: 32

Sheridan: 31

Park: 30

Washakie: 26

Carbon: 23

Goshen: 23

Converse: 18

Lincoln: 12

Uinta: 12

Albany: 11

Crook: 11

Platte: 11

Johnson: 10

Teton: 9

Sublette: 7

Weston: 5

Hot Springs: 3

Niobrara: 2



Definitions

Probable cases are defined by officials as patients who had positive antigen tests or are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with COVID-19 symptoms.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.

Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.



More info

