 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 834 new cases, 1,315 new recoveries
0 Comments
alert top story
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 834 new cases, 1,315 new recoveries

  • Updated
  • 0
COVID Testing

Lab technician Rob Chrisensen prepares specimen samples for coronavirus testing at the Division of Health and Environment Combined Laboratories Facility in Cheyenne Friday, Sept. 4. Any identifying patient info has been edited out of the photo.

 Cayla Nimmo File, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 834 over the weekend, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 661 and the number of probable cases rising by 173, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s Monday update.

Additionally, 1,315 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,131 (3,234 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 223 (up from 222 Sunday)

Deaths: 1,041 (0 announced this week, 45 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 628,995 (323,295 Pfizer, 274,100 Moderna, 31,600 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 239,460

Second vaccine doses given: 211,850

Booster doses given: 14,598

One-time vaccine doses given: 19,769

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 649.8 per day. That number is down 63.3 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 3,234. That number is down 873 from a month ago.

More info

For interactive graphics, additional statistics and definitions of certain terms, read this story on Trib.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC Columbus Day Parade returns after COVID year

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Related to this topic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News