Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 834 new cases, 1,315 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 834 over the weekend, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 661 and the number of probable cases rising by 173, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s Monday update.

Additionally, 1,315 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,131 (3,234 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 223 (up from 222 Sunday)

Deaths: 1,041 (0 announced this week, 45 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 628,995 (323,295 Pfizer, 274,100 Moderna, 31,600 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 239,460

Second vaccine doses given: 211,850

Booster doses given: 14,598

One-time vaccine doses given: 19,769

Are we trending up or down?