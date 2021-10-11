Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 834 new cases, 1,315 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 834 over the weekend, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 661 and the number of probable cases rising by 173, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s Monday update.
Additionally, 1,315 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 2,131 (3,234 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 223 (up from 222 Sunday)
Deaths: 1,041 (0 announced this week, 45 announced this month)
Total vaccine doses received: 628,995 (323,295 Pfizer, 274,100 Moderna, 31,600 Janssen)
First vaccine doses given: 239,460
Second vaccine doses given: 211,850
Booster doses given: 14,598
One-time vaccine doses given: 19,769
Are we trending up or down?
The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 649.8 per day. That number is down 63.3 from a month ago.