WYOMING CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 84 new cases

  • Updated
Swabs used to collect specimens are submerged in viral transport media arrive at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne for coronavirus testing Sept. 4. Any identifying patient information has been edited out of the photo.

 Cayla Nimmo file, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 84 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 57 and the number of probable cases rising by 27, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 436 new confirmed and probable coronavirus recoveries were announced since Friday. Over the weekend and through Tuesday, confirmed and probable coronavirus cases combined grew by 275.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 261 (906 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 43 (down from 47 on Wednesday)

Deaths: 1,741 (23 announced this week, 24 announced this month)

Vaccine data as of Thursday:

Total doses administered: 653,960

First vaccine doses given: 267,332

Second vaccine doses given: 238,644

Booster doses given: 109,931

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 7,725

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 6,349

Janssen doses given: 22,469

Janssen boosters given: 1,510

Trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 78.8 per day. That number is down 1,010 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 906. That number is down 4,703 from a month ago.

