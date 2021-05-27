Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 87 new cases, 110 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 87 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 65 and the number of probable cases rising by 22, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Additionally, 110 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 75 confirmed and 35 probable.
The state surpassed 60,000 total cases since the start of the pandemic on Thursday when including probable numbers.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 299 (509 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 43 (not yet updated from Wednesday)
Deaths: 719 (six announced this week, 12 announced this month)
Total vaccine doses received: 452,225 (218,985 Pfizer, 206,040 Moderna, 27,200 Johnson & Johnson)
First vaccine doses given: 185,805
Second vaccine doses given: 164,273
One-time vaccine doses given: 12,684
Are we trending up or down?
The state’s 14-day average in confirmed cases is 60.6 per day. That number is up 16.9 from a month ago.
The state’s 14-day average in total cases is 75.1 per day. That number is up 17.1 from a month ago.
The state’s number of confirmed active cases is 299. That number is up 88 from a month ago.
The state’s number of total active cases is 509. That number is up 99 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Laramie (241), Sweetwater (127) and Campbell (123) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 14 days.
Laramie (3.1%), Sweetwater (2.9%) and Campbell (2.7%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 14 days.
Deaths in Wyoming by county
Natrona: 137
Laramie: 114
Fremont: 84
Campbell: 61
Sweetwater: 38
Big Horn: 34
Sheridan: 31
Park: 30
Washakie: 26
Goshen: 24
Carbon: 23
Converse: 18
Albany: 15
Uinta: 13
Lincoln: 12
Crook: 11
Platte: 11
Johnson: 10
Teton: 9
Sublette: 7
Weston: 5
Hot Springs: 3
Niobrara: 2
Definitions
Probable cases are defined by officials as patients who had positive antigen tests or are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with COVID-19 symptoms.
A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.
