Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 871 new cases, 156 new recoveries
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 871 new cases, 156 new recoveries

Lab technician Rob Chrisensen prepares specimen samples for coronavirus testing at the Division of Health and Environment Combined Laboratories Facility in Cheyenne Friday, Sept. 4. Any identifying patient info has been edited out of the photo.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 871 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 621 and the number of probable cases rising by 250, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 156 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 3,083 (4,285 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 198 Wednesday (up from 194 Tuesday)

Deaths: 858 (23 announced this week, 82 announced in August)

Total vaccine doses received: 530,495 (257,775 Pfizer, 244,420 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 222,058

Second vaccine doses given: 195,095

Booster doses given: 3,071

One-time vaccine doses given: 18,111

(Vaccine data as of Wednesday.)

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 576.1 per day. That number is up 409.7 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 4,285. That number is up 3,259 from a month ago.

More info

For interactive graphics, additional statistics and definitions of certain terms, read this story on Trib.com

