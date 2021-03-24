Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 88 new cases, 30 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 88 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 67 and the number of probable cases rising by 21, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany, Campbell (five), Carbon, Fremont (18), Goshen, Laramie (22), Lincoln, Natrona (three), Sweetwater, Teton (13) and Uinta (two) counties. The department subtracted one confirmed case from Johnson County.
Additionally, 30 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 27 confirmed and three probable.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 314 (503 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 22 (not yet updated from Tuesday)
Deaths: 695 (two announced this week, 24 announced this month)
Total cases: 55,887 (47,298 confirmed, 8,589 probable)
Total recoveries: 54,689 (46,289 confirmed, 8,400 probable)
First vaccine doses received: 153,740 (76,440 Pfizer, 77,300 Moderna)
First vaccine doses given: 129,854
Second vaccine doses received: 113,105 (58,305 Pfizer, 54,800 Moderna)
Second vaccine doses given: 84,334
One-time vaccine doses received: 7,700 (Johnson & Johnson)
One-time vaccine doses given: 3,691
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 58.4 per day. That number is up 6.7 from a day ago, up 3.5 from a week ago and up 0.8 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 72.4 per day. That number is up 8.8 from a day ago, up 3.9 from a week ago and down 12.8 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 314. That number is up 40 from a day ago, down 22 from a week ago and down 110 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 503. That number is up 58 from a day ago, down three from a week ago and down 135 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Teton (117), Laramie (109) and Fremont (83) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Teton (3.4%), Lincoln (2.6%) and Sweetwater (2.1%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 133
- Laramie: 110
- Fremont: 82
- Campbell: 59
- Sweetwater: 35
- Big Horn: 32
- Sheridan: 31
- Park: 30
- Washakie: 26
- Carbon: 23
- Goshen: 23
- Converse: 18
- Lincoln: 12
- Uinta: 12
- Albany: 11
- Crook: 11
- Platte: 11
- Johnson: 10
- Teton: 9
- Sublette: 7
- Weston: 5
- Hot Springs: 3
- Niobrara: 2
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as patients who had positive antigen tests or are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with COVID-19 symptoms.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.