Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 88 new cases, 30 new recoveries

Second vaccine doses received: 113,105 (58,305 Pfizer, 54,800 Moderna)

Second vaccine doses given: 84,334

One-time vaccine doses received: 7,700 (Johnson & Johnson)

One-time vaccine doses given: 3,691

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 58.4 per day. That number is up 6.7 from a day ago, up 3.5 from a week ago and up 0.8 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 72.4 per day. That number is up 8.8 from a day ago, up 3.9 from a week ago and down 12.8 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 314. That number is up 40 from a day ago, down 22 from a week ago and down 110 from a month ago.