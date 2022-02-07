 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WYOMING CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 881 new cases, 1,437 new recoveries

  • Updated
COVID-19 Testing

Covid-19 Surge Team members Skylar Trembath, Evan Scott and Alli MacDonald sort coronavirus specimen collection kits brought in by a courier on Sept. 4, 2020 at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 881 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 712 and the number of probable cases rising by 169, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. Additionally, 1,437 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 1,884 (2,830 including probable cases).

Hospitalized patients: 139 as of Friday (down from 147 on Thursday). There was no update on Monday.

Deaths: 1,650 (25 announced last week, 49 announced this month).

Vaccine data as of Monday:

Total doses administered: 646,798

First vaccine doses given: 265,877

Second vaccine doses given: 236,733

Booster doses given: 107,196

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 7,400

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 5,814

Janssen doses given: 22,270

Janssen boosters given: 1,468

Trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 931 per day. That number is up 535 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 2,830. That number is down 454 from a month ago.

