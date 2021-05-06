Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 89 new cases, 105 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 89 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 62 and the number of probable cases rising by 27, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Additionally, 105 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 79 confirmed and 26 probable.
After increasing to 37 earlier this week, the number of hospitalized Wyomingites is now down back down to 24.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 267 (480 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 24 (down seven from Wednesday)
Deaths: 710 (three announced this week, three announced this month)
Total vaccine doses received: 434,095 (210,795 Pfizer, 197,400 Moderna, 25,900 Johnson & Johnson)
First vaccine doses given: 173,091
Second vaccine doses given: 146,552
One-time vaccine doses given: 10,476
Are we trending up or down?
The state’s 10-day average in confirmed cases is 54.4 per day. That number is up 5.1 from a month ago.
The state’s 10-day average in total cases is 70.9 per day. That number is up 13.6 from a month ago.
The state’s number of confirmed active cases is 267. That number is up 11 from a month ago.
The state’s number of total active cases is 480. That number is up 82 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Laramie (114), Sweetwater (83) and Albany (82) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Niobrara (4.2%), Sublette (2.4%) and Albany (2.1%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
Deaths in Wyoming by county
Natrona: 136
Laramie: 113
Fremont: 84
Campbell: 61
Sweetwater: 37
Big Horn: 32
Sheridan: 31
Park: 30
Washakie: 26
Goshen: 24
Carbon: 23
Converse: 18
Uinta: 13
Albany: 12
Lincoln: 12
Crook: 11
Platte: 11
Johnson: 10
Teton: 9
Sublette: 7
Weston: 5
Hot Springs: 3
Niobrara: 2
Definitions
Probable cases are defined by officials as patients who had positive antigen tests or are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with COVID-19 symptoms.
A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.
Health Department data(tncms-asset)f0608226-6ece-11ea-bd05-00163ec2aa77[2](/tncms-asset)