Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 89 new cases, 36 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 89 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 78 and the number of probable cases rising by 11, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Campbell (three), Carbon (13), Fremont (six), Goshen (five), Laramie (seven), Lincoln, Natrona (five), Niobrara, Park (two), Sheridan, Sublette, Sweetwater (26), Teton (five), Uinta (three) and Washakie counties. The department subtracted confirmed cases from Big Horn and Converse counties.
Additionally, 36 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 28 confirmed and eight probable.
Department spokeswoman Kim Deti said the state's COVID-19 data updates will only occur on weekdays going forward.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 386 (559 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 24 (not updated from Tuesday)
Deaths: 682 (11 announced this week, 11 announced this month)
Total cases: 54,616 (46,268 confirmed, 8,348 probable)
Total recoveries: 53,375 (45,200 confirmed, 8,175 probable)
First vaccine doses received: 121,885 (59,085 Pfizer, 58,700 Moderna)
First vaccine doses given: 92,694
Second vaccine doses received: 70,370 (32,370 Pfizer, 38,000 Moderna)
Second vaccine doses given: 53,174
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 61.5 per day. That number is up 0.8 from a day ago, up 3.9 from a week ago and down 54.6 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 82.1 per day. That number is down 2.3 from a day ago, down 3.1 from a week ago and down 56.9 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 386. That number is up 50 from a day ago, down 38 from a week ago and down 493 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 559. That number is up 53 from a day ago, down 79 from a week ago and down 606 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Sweetwater (128), Carbon (80) and Fremont (69) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Carbon (6%), Johnson (4.8%) and Sweetwater (3.6%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 132
- Laramie: 109
- Fremont: 82
- Campbell: 57
- Sweetwater: 35
- Big Horn: 31
- Sheridan: 30
- Park: 27
- Washakie: 26
- Goshen: 23
- Carbon: 22
- Converse: 17
- Uinta: 12
- Albany: 11
- Crook: 11
- Lincoln: 11
- Platte: 11
- Johnson: 9
- Teton: 9
- Sublette: 7
- Weston: 5
- Hot Springs: 3
- Niobrara: 2
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as patients who had positive antigen tests or are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with COVID-19 symptoms.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.