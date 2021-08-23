Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 894 new cases, 890 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 894 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 724 and the number of probable cases rising by 170, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 890 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,099 (2,899 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 165 (up from 140 Friday)

Deaths: 809 (16 announced this week, 33 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 505,455 (246,255 Pfizer, 230,900 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 216,456

Second vaccine doses given: 193,713

One-time vaccine doses given: 17,543

(Vaccine data is as of Monday.)

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 418.9 per day. That number is up 289.9 from a month ago.