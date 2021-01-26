Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 90 new cases, 260 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 90 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 52 and the number of probable cases rising by 38, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany, Carbon (two), Converse, Fremont (three), Laramie (five), Lincoln (six), Platte, Sheridan (three), Sweetwater (two), Teton (12) and Uinta (13) counties. The department subtracted one confirmed case each from Crook and Park counties
Additionally, 260 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 204 confirmed and 56 probable.
The state of Wyoming has received 49,550 initial vaccine doses (25,350 Pfizer, 24,200 Moderna) as of Tuesday — 34,129 of which have been administered. Wyoming has received 22,275 secondary vaccines (8,775 Pfizer, 13,500 Moderna) — 5,192 of which have been administered.
More than 600,000 COVID-19 tests have now been conducted in the state — more than one per Wyoming resident.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 976 (1,288 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 71 (up five from Monday)
Deaths: 596 (25 announced this week, 158 announced this month)
Total cases: 51,152 (43,651 confirmed, 7,501 probable)
Total recoveries: 49,265 (42,076 confirmed, 7,189 probable)
Total tests: 609,573 (213,169 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 173.4 per day. That number is down 9.2 from a day ago, down 97.9 from a week ago and down 51.2 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 208.4 per day. That number is down 6.9 from a day ago, down 111.9 from a week ago and down 75.2 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 976. That number is down 177 from a day ago, down 380 from a week ago and down 902 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 1,288. That number is down 195 from a day ago, down 501 from a week ago and down 1,062 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Teton (380), Natrona (228) and Laramie (192) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Teton (13%), Hot Springs (10.6%) and Uinta (6.5%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: fourth fewest (fifth fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: 18th most (13th fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths: fifth fewest (eighth fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: 17th fewest (10th most in the last seven days)
All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cumulative cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 3,385 (360)
- Big Horn: 790 (156)
- Campbell: 4,118 (458)
- Carbon: 1,077 (84)
- Converse: 530 (369)
- Crook: 375 (34)
- Fremont: 3,779 (617)
- Goshen: 1,013 (92)
- Hot Springs: 263 (89)
- Johnson: 374 (237)
- Laramie: 6,767 (1,172)
- Lincoln: 949 (153)
- Natrona: 5,604 (1,804)
- Niobrara: 62 (83)
- Park: 2,369 (148)
- Platte: 349 (196)
- Sheridan: 2,299 (542)
- Sublette: 522 (122)
- Sweetwater: 3,287 (134)
- Teton: 2,919 (74)
- Uinta: 1,617 (308)
- Washakie: 685 (178)
- Weston: 518 (91)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 117
- Laramie: 87
- Fremont: 77
- Campbell: 53
- Sweetwater: 32
- Big Horn: 28
- Washakie: 25
- Goshen: 20
- Park: 20
- Sheridan: 19
- Carbon: 18
- Converse: 14
- Uinta: 12
- Albany: 11
- Lincoln: 11
- Platte: 11
- Crook: 10
- Johnson: 9
- Sublette: 7
- Teton: 6
- Weston: 4
- Hot Springs: 3
- Niobrara: 2
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.