Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 90 new cases, 260 new recoveries

Total cases: 51,152 (43,651 confirmed, 7,501 probable)

Total recoveries: 49,265 (42,076 confirmed, 7,189 probable)

Total tests: 609,573 (213,169 people have been tested)

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 173.4 per day. That number is down 9.2 from a day ago, down 97.9 from a week ago and down 51.2 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 208.4 per day. That number is down 6.9 from a day ago, down 111.9 from a week ago and down 75.2 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 976. That number is down 177 from a day ago, down 380 from a week ago and down 902 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 1,288. That number is down 195 from a day ago, down 501 from a week ago and down 1,062 from a month ago.