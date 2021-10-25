 Skip to main content
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 909 new cases, 1,210 new recoveries
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 909 new cases, 1,210 new recoveries

Lab technician Sam Britz loads samples of coronavirus tests in to a QIAcube at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne on Sept. 4, 2020. The cube can process 12 samples in an hour.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 909 over the weekend, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 726 and the number of probable cases rising by 183, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s Monday update.

Additionally, 1,210 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,089 (3,084 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 248 Friday (down from 249 Thursday)

Deaths: 1,149 (0 announced this week, 153 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 653,405 (331,485 Pfizer, 289,220 Moderna, 32,700 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 243,070

Second vaccine doses given: 216,188

Booster doses given: 24,532

One-time vaccine doses given: 20,184

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 611.9 per day. That number is down 149.5 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 3,084. That number is down 1,064 from a month ago.

More info

For interactive graphics, additional statistics and definitions of certain terms, read this story on Trib.com

