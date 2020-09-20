Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 91 new cases, 16 new recoveries

On Sunday, 85 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update. The department announced six new probable cases.

Sixteen new confirmed recoveries were announced. No new probable recoveries were announced.

There are now 4,124 confirmed cases, 747 probable cases, 3,485 confirmed recoveries and 626 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

Forty-nine Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19.

In Natrona County, 369 confirmed cases and 76 probable cases have been recorded.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.