Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 91 new cases, 21 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 91 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 74 and the number of probable cases rising by 17, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 21 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 20 confirmed and one probable.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 309 (532 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 43 (down four from Tuesday)

Deaths: 719 (six announced this week, 12 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 452,225 (218,985 Pfizer, 206,040 Moderna, 27,200 Johnson & Johnson)

First vaccine doses given: 185,155

Second vaccine doses given: 163,557

One-time vaccine doses given: 12,496

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in confirmed cases is 62.1 per day. That number is up 17.6 from a month ago.