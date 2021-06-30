 Skip to main content
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 95 new cases, 4 new recoveries
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 95 new cases, 4 new recoveries

COVID Clinic

Nurse Cheri Gonzales talks with a patient April 24 at a drive-up clinic in Arapahoe.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 95 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 62 and the number of probable cases rising by 33, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, four new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 281 (552 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 40 (up three from Tuesday)

Deaths: 747 (7 announced this week, 28 announced this month) 

Total vaccine doses received: 465,895 (226,455 Pfizer, 211,140 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 196,169

Second vaccine doses given: 180,011

One-time vaccine doses given: 14,878

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 14-day average in total new cases is 84 per day. That number is up eight from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 552. That number is up 37 from a month ago.

More info

For interactive graphics, additional statistics and definitions of certain terms, read this story on Trib.com

