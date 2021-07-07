Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 95 new cases, 5 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 95 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 55 and the number of probable cases rising by 40, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Additionally, five new coronavirus recoveries were announced.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 272 (566 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 51 (Up one from Tuesday)
Deaths: 751 (four announced this week, four announced this month)
Total vaccine doses received: 468,415 (228,075 Pfizer, 212,040 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)
First vaccine doses given: 197,619
Second vaccine doses given: 181,855
One-time vaccine doses given: 15,150
Are we trending up or down?
The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 98.4 per day. That number is up 28.7 from a month ago.
The state’s number of total active cases is 566. That number is up 89 from a month ago.