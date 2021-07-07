 Skip to main content
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 95 new cases, 5 new recoveries
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 95 new cases, 5 new recoveries

COVID-19 Testing

Lab technician Rob Chrisensen prepares specimen samples for coronavirus testing at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory on Sept. 4 in Cheyenne. Any identifying patient info has been edited out of the photo.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 95 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 55 and the number of probable cases rising by 40, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, five new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 272 (566 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 51 (Up one from Tuesday)

Deaths: 751 (four announced this week, four announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 468,415 (228,075 Pfizer, 212,040 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 197,619

Second vaccine doses given: 181,855

One-time vaccine doses given: 15,150

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 98.4 per day. That number is up 28.7 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 566. That number is up 89 from a month ago.

More info

For interactive graphics, additional statistics and definitions of certain terms, read this story on Trib.com

Concerned about COVID-19?

