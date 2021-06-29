Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 96 new cases, 83 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 96 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 77 and the number of probable cases rising by 19, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 83 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 221 (461 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 50, as of Monday (up 7 from Sunday)

Deaths: 747 (7 announced this week, 28 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 465,895 (226,455 Pfizer, 211,140 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 195,761

Second vaccine doses given: 179,570

One-time vaccine doses given: 14,803

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 14-day average in total new cases is 77.2 per day. That number is down one from a month ago.