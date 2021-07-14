 Skip to main content
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 96 new cases, 9 new recoveries
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 96 new cases, 9 new recoveries

Vaccine Clinic (copy)

Senior Pharmacy Technician Dallas Messenger grabs a syringe prepared with a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the COVID-19 vaccine clinic hosted at Community Health Center of Central Wyoming in Casper on March 25.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 96 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 82 and the number of probable cases rising by 14, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 9 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 364 (644 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 56 (up from 52 on Tuesday)

Deaths: 760 (9 announced this week, 13 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 469,135 (228,075 Pfizer, 212,760 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 199,332

Second vaccine doses given: 183,495

One-time vaccine doses given: 15,495

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 111 per day. That number is up 33 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 644. That number is up 207 from a month ago.

More info

For interactive graphics, additional statistics and definitions of certain terms, read this story on Trib.com

