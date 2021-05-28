Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 96 new cases, 90 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 96 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 76 and the number of probable cases rising by 20, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 90 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 71 confirmed and 19 probable.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 304 (515 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 43 (not yet updated from Wednesday)

Deaths: 719 (six announced this week, 12 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 452,225 (218,985 Pfizer, 206,040 Moderna, 27,200 Johnson & Johnson)

First vaccine doses given: 186,239

Second vaccine doses given: 164,842

One-time vaccine doses given: 12,796

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in confirmed cases is 61.8 per day. That number is up 14.6 from a month ago.