Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 96 new cases, 90 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 96 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 76 and the number of probable cases rising by 20, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Additionally, 90 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 71 confirmed and 19 probable.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 304 (515 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 43 (not yet updated from Wednesday)
Deaths: 719 (six announced this week, 12 announced this month)
Total vaccine doses received: 452,225 (218,985 Pfizer, 206,040 Moderna, 27,200 Johnson & Johnson)
First vaccine doses given: 186,239
Second vaccine doses given: 164,842
One-time vaccine doses given: 12,796
Are we trending up or down?
The state’s 14-day average in confirmed cases is 61.8 per day. That number is up 14.6 from a month ago.
The state’s 14-day average in total cases is 76.1 per day. That number is up 13.8 from a month ago.
The state’s number of confirmed active cases is 304. That number is up 94 from a month ago.
The state’s number of total active cases is 515. That number is up 103 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Laramie (242), Sweetwater (130) and Campbell (126) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 14 days.
Platte (3.9%), Laramie (3.1%) and Sweetwater (3.0%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 14 days.