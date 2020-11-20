Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 960 new cases, 1,412 new recoveries

Total cases: 27,129 (23,347 confirmed, 3,782 probable)

Total recoveries: 16,316 (14,029 confirmed, 2,287 probable)

Total tests: 354,329 (152,619 people have been tested)

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 690.5 per day. That number is down 27.3 from a day ago, up 106.1 from a week ago and up 517.3 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 788.7 per day. That number is down 27.2 from a day ago, up 116.5 from a week ago and up 581.6 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 9,142. That number is down 354 from a day ago, up 1,379 from a week ago and up 7,062 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 10,637. That number is down 452 from a day ago, up 1,505 from a week ago and up 8,116 from a month ago.