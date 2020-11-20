Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 960 new cases, 1,412 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 960 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 858 and the number of probable cases rising by 102, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
A record 1,412 new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 1,212 confirmed and 200 probable. For the second straight day, the state has announced more than 1,000 recoveries, something it hadn't done before Thursday.
There are new confirmed cases in all 23 counties: Albany (67), Big Horn (five), Campbell (51), Carbon (32), Converse (seven), Crook (six), Fremont (83), Goshen (17), Hot Spring (14), Johnson (seven), Laramie (145), Lincoln (five), Natrona (158), Niobrara (four), Park (19), Platte (three), Sheridan (83), Sublette (18), Sweetwater (89), Teton (27), Uinta (one), Washakie (nine) and Weston (eight).
The number of active confirmed cases in the state fell for two consecutive days for the first time since September. However, the state set another record Friday for hospitalized COVID-19 patients (219).
Numbers to know
Active cases: 9,142 (10,637 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 219 (up 10 from Thursday)
Deaths: 176 (32 this week, 89 this month)
Total cases: 27,129 (23,347 confirmed, 3,782 probable)
Total recoveries: 16,316 (14,029 confirmed, 2,287 probable)
Total tests: 354,329 (152,619 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 690.5 per day. That number is down 27.3 from a day ago, up 106.1 from a week ago and up 517.3 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 788.7 per day. That number is down 27.2 from a day ago, up 116.5 from a week ago and up 581.6 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 9,142. That number is down 354 from a day ago, up 1,379 from a week ago and up 7,062 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 10,637. That number is down 452 from a day ago, up 1,505 from a week ago and up 8,116 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Natrona (1,464), Laramie (1,397) and Fremont (766) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Niobrara (67.9%), Goshen (48.2%) and Hot Springs (48.1%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: fifth fewest (seventh fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: 18th most (third most in the last seven days)
Deaths: fourth fewest (eighth fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: seventh fewest (fourth most in the last seven days)
All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany 2,591 (226)
- Big Horn 374 (44)
- Campbell 2264 (206)
- Carbon 510 (46)
- Converse 335 (193)
- Crook 251 (21)
- Fremont 2,484(343)
- Goshen 456 (49)
- Hot Springs 108 (9)
- Johnson 169 (82)
- Laramie 3,337 (669)
- Lincoln 488 (79)
- Natrona 3,381 (701)
- Niobrara 28 (60)
- Park 1,045(113)
- Platte 183 (99)
- Sheridan 1,316 (276)
- Sublette 258 (91)
- Sweetwater 1,275 (78)
- Teton 1,291 (45)
- Uinta 661 (233)
- Washakie 234 (56)
- Weston 301(63)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 36
- Fremont: 25
- Laramie: 18
- Big Horn: 10
- Sheridan: 10
- Albany: 9
- Campbell: 7
- Washakie: 7
- Carbon: 6
- Converse: 6
- Goshen: 6
- Lincoln: 6
- Sweetwater: 6
- Platte: 5
- Crook: 4
- Johnson: 4
- Park: 4
- Uinta: 4
- Teton: 2
- Sublette: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.
Concerned about COVID-19?
