Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 97 new cases, 19 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 97 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 85 and the number of probable cases rising by 12, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (three), Big Horn (three), Fremont (23), Goshen (four), Laramie (six), Lincoln (two), Natrona (two), Park (five), Sublette, Sweetwater (15), Teton (15) and Uinta (seven) counties. The department subtracted a confirmed case from Sheridan County.
Additionally, 19 new coronavirus recoveries were announced — all confirmed.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 336 (506 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 15 (up one from Tuesday)
Deaths: 693 (two announced this week, 22 announced this month)
Total cases: 55,449 (46,946 confirmed, 8,503 probable)
Total recoveries: 54,250 (45,917 confirmed, 8,333 probable)
First vaccine doses received: 138,380 (67,080 Pfizer, 71,300 Moderna)
First vaccine doses given: 117,631
Second vaccine doses received: 99,775 (47,775 Pfizer, 52,000 Moderna)
Second vaccine doses given: 74,399
One-time vaccine doses received: 6,300 (Johnson & Johnson)
One-time vaccine doses given: 1,741
Are we trending up or down?
The state’s 10-day average in confirmed cases is 54.9 per day. That number is up 8.5 from a day ago, up 3.7 from a week ago and up 0.8 from a month ago.
The state’s 10-day average in total cases is 68.5 per day.
That number is up 9.7 from a day ago, up 6.5 from a week ago and down 13.8 from a month ago.
The state’s number of confirmed active cases is 336. That number is up 66 from a day ago, up 28 from a week ago and down 170 from a month ago.
The state’s number of total active cases is 506. That number is up 78 from a day ago, up 31 from a week ago and down 243 from a month ago.