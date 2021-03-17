Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 97 new cases, 19 new recoveries

Second vaccine doses received: 99,775 (47,775 Pfizer, 52,000 Moderna)

Second vaccine doses given: 74,399

One-time vaccine doses received: 6,300 (Johnson & Johnson)

One-time vaccine doses given: 1,741

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 10-day average in confirmed cases is 54.9 per day. That number is up 8.5 from a day ago, up 3.7 from a week ago and up 0.8 from a month ago.

The state’s 10-day average in total cases is 68.5 per day.

That number is up 9.7 from a day ago, up 6.5 from a week ago and down 13.8 from a month ago.

The state’s number of confirmed active cases is 336. That number is up 66 from a day ago, up 28 from a week ago and down 170 from a month ago.