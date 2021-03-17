 Skip to main content
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 97 new cases, 19 new recoveries
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 97 new cases, 19 new recoveries

COVID-19 Testing

Covid-19 Surge Team member Evan Scott sorts coronavirus specimen collection kits brought in by a courier Friday, Sept. 4, at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne. The Surge Team members were brought on to help process the massive numbers of tests brought in to the lab from state wide health facilities.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 97 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 85 and the number of probable cases rising by 12, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

There are new confirmed cases in Albany (three), Big Horn (three), Fremont (23), Goshen (four), Laramie (six), Lincoln (two), Natrona (two), Park (five), Sublette, Sweetwater (15), Teton (15) and Uinta (seven) counties. The department subtracted a confirmed case from Sheridan County.

Additionally, 19 new coronavirus recoveries were announced — all confirmed.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 336 (506 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 15 (up one from Tuesday)

Deaths: 693 (two announced this week, 22 announced this month)

Total cases: 55,449 (46,946 confirmed, 8,503 probable)

Total recoveries: 54,250 (45,917 confirmed, 8,333 probable)

First vaccine doses received: 138,380 (67,080 Pfizer, 71,300 Moderna)

First vaccine doses given: 117,631

Second vaccine doses received: 99,775 (47,775 Pfizer, 52,000 Moderna)

Second vaccine doses given: 74,399

One-time vaccine doses received: 6,300 (Johnson & Johnson)

One-time vaccine doses given: 1,741

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 10-day average in confirmed cases is 54.9 per day. That number is up 8.5 from a day ago, up 3.7 from a week ago and up 0.8 from a month ago.

The state’s 10-day average in total cases is 68.5 per day.

That number is up 9.7 from a day ago, up 6.5 from a week ago and down 13.8 from a month ago.

The state’s number of confirmed active cases is 336. That number is up 66 from a day ago, up 28 from a week ago and down 170 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 506. That number is up 78 from a day ago, up 31 from a week ago and down 243 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?

Teton (108), Laramie (103) and Sweetwater (78) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.

Teton (3.2%), Lincoln (2.5%) and Sweetwater (2.1%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.

More info

For interactive graphics, additional statistics and definitions of certain terms, read this story on Trib.com

Concerned about COVID-19?

