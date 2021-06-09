Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 97 new cases, 33 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 97 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 84 and the number of probable cases rising by 13, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 33 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 27 confirmed and six probable.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 322 (527 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 48 (down three from Tuesday)

Deaths: 725 (five announced this week, six announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 459,535 (222,495 Pfizer, 208,740 Moderna, 28,300 Johnson & Johnson)

First vaccine doses given: 190,179

Second vaccine doses given: 169,735

One-time vaccine doses given: 13,506

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in confirmed cases is 53.3 per day. That number is up 2.1 from a month ago.