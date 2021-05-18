Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 97 new cases, 58 new recoveries

One-time vaccine doses given: 11,701

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in confirmed cases is 53.7 per day. That number is up 6.5 from a month ago.

The state’s 14-day average in total cases is 68 per day. That number is up 9.4 from a month ago.

The state’s number of confirmed active cases is 290. That number is up 15 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 489. That number is up 28 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?

Albany (149), Sweetwater (122) and Laramie (109) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.

Niobrara (5.5%), Albany (3.8%) and Sweetwater (2.9%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.







Deaths in Wyoming by county