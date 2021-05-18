Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 97 new cases, 58 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 97 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 77 and the number of probable cases rising by 20, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Additionally, 58 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 47 confirmed and 11 probable.
The state confirmed its 50,000th coronavirus case since the start of the pandemic Tuesday.
One COVID-19 death was announced Tuesday, a Sweetwater County woman.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 290 (489 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 39 (not updated from Monday)
Deaths: 713 (one announced this week, six announced this month)
Total vaccine doses received: 443,975 (215,475 Pfizer, 201,900 Moderna, 26,600 Johnson & Johnson)
First vaccine doses given: 180,186
Second vaccine doses given: 159,328
One-time vaccine doses given: 11,701
Are we trending up or down?
The state’s 14-day average in confirmed cases is 53.7 per day. That number is up 6.5 from a month ago.
The state’s 14-day average in total cases is 68 per day. That number is up 9.4 from a month ago.
The state’s number of confirmed active cases is 290. That number is up 15 from a month ago.
The state’s number of total active cases is 489. That number is up 28 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Albany (149), Sweetwater (122) and Laramie (109) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Niobrara (5.5%), Albany (3.8%) and Sweetwater (2.9%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
Deaths in Wyoming by county
Natrona: 136
Laramie: 114
Fremont: 84
Campbell: 61
Sweetwater: 38
Big Horn: 33
Sheridan: 31
Park: 30
Washakie: 26
Goshen: 24
Carbon: 23
Converse: 18
Uinta: 13
Albany: 12
Lincoln: 12
Crook: 11
Platte: 11
Johnson: 10
Teton: 9
Sublette: 7
Weston: 5
Hot Springs: 3
Niobrara: 2
Definitions
Probable cases are defined by officials as patients who had positive antigen tests or are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with COVID-19 symptoms.
A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.