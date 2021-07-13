Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 97 new cases, 88 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 97 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 76 and the number of probable cases rising by 21, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Additionally, 88 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 289 (557 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 52 (Down one from Monday)
Deaths: 760 (9 announced this week, 13 announced this month)
Total vaccine doses received: 469,135 (228,075 Pfizer, 212,760 Moderna, 18,300 Janssen)
First vaccine doses given: 198,990
Second vaccine doses given: 183,201
One-time vaccine doses given: 15,445
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 14-day average in total new cases is 109.3 per day. That number is up 40.1 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 557. That number is up 58 from a month ago.