Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 98 new cases, 24 new recoveries

On Saturday, 98 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update. The department announced 24 new probable cases.

There are new confirmed cases in Albany (5), Big Horn (4), Campbell (4), Carbon (8), Crook (4), Freemont (3), Goshen (5), Hot Springs (1), Johnson (1), Laramie (8), Lincoln (3), Natrona (3), Niobrara (1), Park (5), Platte (3), Sheridan (1), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (7), Teton (18), Uinta (3), and Washakie (9) counties.

Health officials announced 76 new confirmed recoveries and 9 new probable recoveries.

There are now 33,757 confirmed cases, 5,150 probable cases, 30,638 confirmed recoveries and 4,527 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

The virus has resulted in the deaths of 321 Wyomingites.

In Natrona County, 4,694 confirmed cases and 1,171 probable cases have been recorded.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.