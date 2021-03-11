Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 98 new cases, 75 new recoveries

On Thursday, 88 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update. The department announced 10 new probable cases.

There are new confirmed cases in Albany (two), Big Horn, Carbon (nine), Fremont (10), Goshen, Laramie (27), Natrona (two), Park, Sheridan (two), Sweetwater (nine), Teton (14), Uinta (three) and Weston (eight) counties. The department subtracted one confirmed case from Converse County's total.

The 27 new cases confirmed in Laramie County mark the highest single-day increase for a county since Feb. 25 (Sweetwater, 29).

Health officials announced 60 new confirmed recoveries and 15 new probable recoveries.

There are now 46,676 confirmed cases, 8,436 probable cases, 45,649 confirmed recoveries and 8,274 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

The virus has resulted in the deaths of 691 Wyomingites.

In Natrona County, 5,795 confirmed cases and 1,962 probable cases have been recorded.

Probable cases are defined by officials as patients who had positive antigen tests or are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.