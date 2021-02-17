Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 99 new cases, 39 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 99 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 51 and the number of probable cases rising by 48, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (two), Campbell (six), Carbon (13), Fremont (11), Goshen (three), Laramie (five), Natrona (two), Platte (two), Sheridan (two), Sweetwater (five), Teton, Uinta (five) and Weston counties. The department subtracted confirmed cases from Big Horn, Converse (five) and Sublette counties.
Additionally, 39 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 20 confirmed and 19 probable.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 506 (749 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 32 (down two from Tuesday)
Deaths: 662 (15 announced this week, 66 announced this month)
Total cases: 53,450 (45,438 confirmed, 8,012 probable)
Total recoveries: 52,039 (44,270 confirmed, 7769 probable)
First vaccine doses received: 83,675 (43,875 Pfizer, 39,800 Moderna)
First vaccine doses given: 71,927
Second vaccine doses received: 43,700 (19,500 Pfizer, 24,200 Moderna)
Second vaccine doses given: 29,318
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 54.1 per day. That number is up 8.7 from a day ago, down 22.3 from a week ago and down 215.6 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 82.3 per day. That number is up nine from a day ago, down 13.9 from a week ago and down 237.2 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 506. That number is up 31 from a day ago, down 34 from a week ago and down 1,017 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 749. That number is up 60 from a day ago, down 59 from a week ago and down 1,272 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Fremont (11), Sweetwater (74) and Carbon (70) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Carbon (5.6%), Fremont (3.3%) and Big Horn (2.9%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 127
- Laramie: 105
- Fremont: 81
- Campbell: 57
- Sweetwater: 34
- Big Horn: 29
- Sheridan: 27
- Park: 26
- Washakie: 26
- Goshen: 22
- Carbon: 21
- Converse: 16
- Uinta: 12
- Albany: 11
- Crook: 11
- Lincoln: 11
- Platte: 11
- Johnson: 9
- Teton: 9
- Sublette: 7
- Weston: 5
- Hot Springs: 3
- Niobrara: 2
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as patients who had positive antigen tests or are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with COVID-19 symptoms.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.