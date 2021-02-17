Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 99 new cases, 39 new recoveries

First vaccine doses given: 71,927

Second vaccine doses received: 43,700 (19,500 Pfizer, 24,200 Moderna)

Second vaccine doses given: 29,318

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 54.1 per day. That number is up 8.7 from a day ago, down 22.3 from a week ago and down 215.6 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 82.3 per day. That number is up nine from a day ago, down 13.9 from a week ago and down 237.2 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 506. That number is up 31 from a day ago, down 34 from a week ago and down 1,017 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 749. That number is up 60 from a day ago, down 59 from a week ago and down 1,272 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?