Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: Cases continue to fall

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 560 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 432 and the number of probable cases rising by 128, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Numbers to know
Confirmed active cases: 889
Hospitalized patients: 131 Sunday (down from 133 Saturday)
Deaths: 1,347 (173 announced this month)
Total doses administered: 569,647
First vaccine doses given: 253,584
Second vaccine doses given: 225,132
Booster doses given: 65,096
Pediatric Pfizer doses given (5-11 years old): 3,919
Janssen doses given: 21,157
Janssen boosters given: 759
Are we trending up or down?
The state’s 14-day average in lab confirmed new cases is 79.9 per day. That number is down roughly 192 from a month ago.