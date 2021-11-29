 Skip to main content
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: Cases continue to fall

COVID-19 Testing

Coronavirus sample tubes are stored in a refrigerator at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory on Sept. 4, 2020, in Cheyenne. 

 Cayla Nimmo File, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 560 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 432 and the number of probable cases rising by 128, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Numbers to know

Confirmed active cases: 889

Hospitalized patients: 131 Sunday (down from 133 Saturday)

Deaths: 1,347 (173 announced this month)

Total doses administered: 569,647

First vaccine doses given: 253,584

Second vaccine doses given: 225,132

Booster doses given: 65,096

Pediatric Pfizer doses given (5-11 years old): 3,919

Janssen doses given: 21,157

Janssen boosters given: 759

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in lab confirmed new cases is 79.9 per day. That number is down roughly 192 from a month ago.

Denver imposes mask mandate in indoor public places

Denver imposes mask mandate in indoor public places

Everyone age 2 and over will have to wear a mask in indoor public places in Denver. However, businesses that can show that at least 95% of its customers and staffers are fully vaccinated will not have to require masks.

Stay on vaccine mandate provides relief for some Wyoming hospitals

Stay on vaccine mandate provides relief for some Wyoming hospitals

The federal funding accounts for up to 70% of revenues at Powell Valley Healthcare and Cody Regional Health. Without that money, the providers couldn’t stay open. So, employees were informed this month they would need to be vaccinated by the deadline or lose their jobs.

Omicron Variant Putting Pressure on U.S. Hospitals

