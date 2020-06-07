Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: Eight new cases, no new recoveries

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

On Sunday, eight new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update. The department announced no new new probable cases.

No new recoveries were announced.

There are now 734 confirmed cases, 213 probable cases, 577 confirmed recoveries and 180 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

Seventeen Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19.

Sixty-eight confirmed cases and 14 probable cases have been confirmed in Natrona County.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.