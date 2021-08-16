 Skip to main content
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: Hospitalizations at 112
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: Hospitalizations at 112

COVID Testing

Coronavirus sample tubes are stored in a refrigerator at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory on Sept. 4 in Cheyenne.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The Star-Tribune could not provide a full daily update because of computer issues. There will be a full update tomorrow.

Numbers to know

Hospitalized patients: 112 (up from 109 Sunday)

Deaths: 793 (0 announced this week, 17 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 486,395 (237,975 Pfizer, 220,120 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 212,419

Second vaccine doses given: 190,947

One-time vaccine doses given: 17,106

More info

For interactive graphics, additional statistics and definitions of certain terms, read this story on Trib.com

