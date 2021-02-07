Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: nine new cases, 44 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by nine on Sunday, with the number of confirmed cases falling by 36 and the number of probable cases rising by 45, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (three), Goshen (one), Platte (one), Sublette (three), Teton (five) and Washakie (one) counties. The department subtracted confirmed cases from Big Horn (two), Campbell (six), Converse (three), Fremont (five), Johnson (four), Laramie (16), Lincoln (one), Natrona (five), Park (two), Sheridan (five) and Sweetwater (one) counties.
Health officials announced no new confirmed recoveries and 44 new probable recoveries.
There are now 44,897 confirmed cases, 7,730 probable cases, 43,557 confirmed recoveries and 7,459 probable recoveries in Wyoming.
The virus has resulted in the deaths of 624 Wyomingites.
In Natrona County, 5,735 confirmed cases and 1,846 probable cases have been recorded.
Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
In mid-September, cases began increasing at a rate exponentially higher than anything seen here since the pandemic began — a trend that continued into late November. Subsequent spikes in hospitalizations and deaths followed.
In response, Gov. Mark Gordon enacted a statewide face mask requirement in public places. The move came after a majority of Wyoming counties had put their own face mask orders in place.
Since Thanksgiving, the number of active cases in the state has decreased, as has the average number of new cases reported. However, health officials caution that the virus is not finished spreading through Wyoming and have urged residents to continue taking it seriously.
The symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. Health officials recommend self-isolating for two weeks if you have contact with a person who has the illness.