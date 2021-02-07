Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: nine new cases, minus 2 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by nine on Sunday, with the number of confirmed cases falling by 36 and the number of probable cases rising by 45, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

There are new confirmed cases in Albany (three), Goshen (one), Platte (one), Sublette (three), Teton (five) and Washakie (one) counties. The department subtracted confirmed cases from Big Horn (two), Campbell (six), Converse (three), Fremont (five), Johnson (four), Laramie (16), Lincoln (one), Natrona (five), Park (two), Sheridan (five) and Sweetwater (one) counties.

Health officials subtracted 46 confirmed recoveries and 44 new probable recoveries.

There are now 44,897 confirmed cases, 7,730 probable cases, 43,557 confirmed recoveries and 7,459 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

The virus has resulted in the deaths of 624 Wyomingites.

In Natrona County, 5,735 confirmed cases and 1,846 probable cases have been recorded.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.