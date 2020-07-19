Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: State's death total rises to 25
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: State's death total rises to 25

The Wyoming Department of Health reported another death in its daily update of coronavirus numbers. Twenty-five Wyomingites have now died after contracting COVID-19.

On Sunday, 15 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the health department's daily update. The department announced three new probable cases.

Four new confirmed recoveries were announced. No new probable recoveries were announced.

There are now 1,728 confirmed cases, 398 probable cases, 1,303 confirmed recoveries and 312 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

In Natrona County, there have been 150 confirmed cases and 25 probable cases.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

Cases plateaued in Wyoming in late spring before beginning a spike in mid-June. That surge brought about an increase in the rate of reported coronavirus patients not yet seen here since the pandemic began. As a result, state health officials have decided against their plans to eliminate almost all coronavirus restrictions. Instead, State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist has extended the current restrictions through the end of the month.

While Gov. Mark Gordon has said he is not considering a statewide face mask requirement, he has urged the state's residents to wear them.

The symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. Health officials recommend self-isolating for two weeks if you have contact with a person who has the illness.

 
