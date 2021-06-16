Daily Wyoming coronavirus update

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 56 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 44 and the number of probable cases rising by 12, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Additionally, 72 new coronavirus recoveries have been announced since Monday: 59 confirmed and 13 probable. (The Star-Tribune was unable to update its daily case numbers on Tuesday, and the Wyoming Department of Health did not have recovery numbers available for Tuesday on Wednesday.)
Numbers to know
Active cases: 271 (481 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 51 (down one from Tuesday)
Deaths: 734 (nine announced this week, 15 announced this month)
Total vaccine doses received: 460,985 (223,665 Pfizer, 209,020 Moderna, 28,300 Johnson & Johnson)
First vaccine doses given: 192,029
Second vaccine doses given: 173,390
One-time vaccine doses given: 13,954
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 14-day average in confirmed cases is 53.9 per day. That number is up 1.6 from a month ago.
The state's 14-day average in total cases is 66.1 per day. That number is down 0.8 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 271. That number is down 44 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 481. That number is down 40 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Laramie (287), Teton (106) and Campbell (87) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 14 days.
Laramie (3.5%), Platte (2.9%) and Sweetwater (2.4%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 14 days.
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 138
- Laramie: 116
- Fremont: 86
- Campbell: 60
- Sweetwater: 40
- Big Horn: 34
- Sheridan: 31
- Park: 30
- Washakie: 26
- Carbon: 24
- Goshen: 24
- Converse: 18
- Albany: 15
- Lincoln: 14
- Uinta: 13
- Crook: 12
- Platte: 11
- Johnson: 10
- Teton: 9
- Sublette: 7
- Weston: 6
- Hot Springs: 3
- Niobrara: 2
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as patients who had positive antigen tests or are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with COVID-19 symptoms.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.