Data breach exposed information of 1 in 4 Wyomingites, health department reports

The health department began sending notices to residents Monday, but explained contact information is incomplete for every affected resident. The department has opened a hotline for residents to confirm whether their data may have been involved.

The department is asking residents who fall into one of the above categories but who do not receive a notice within the next two weeks to call 1-833-847-5916 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Aug. 6 to determine if their information was affected.

Anyone who has been affected will receive a free year of identity theft protection, said Wyoming Office of Privacy, Security and Contracts Administrator Jeri Hendricks.

“Because we are committed to the privacy and security of individuals’ protected health information, we have taken steps to help prevent further harm from this situation or similar circumstances from happening again,” Hendricks said. “Files have been removed from the GitHub repositories and GitHub has destroyed any dangling data from their servers. Business practices have been revised to include prohibiting the use of GitHub or other public repositories and employees have been retrained.”

Hendricks added his office had completed an investigation into the incident.

