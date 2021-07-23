Delta now dominant virus strain in Wyoming; cases surge as vaccines plateau

The highly contagious Delta variant of the novel coronavirus is now the dominant strain in Wyoming, according to the state health department.

The variant is estimated to be 60% more transmissible than its mutated predecessor the Alpha variant, or B.1.1.7, which in turn is roughly 50% more contagious than the initial virus strain. And it’s overtaken the state as our rate of new vaccinations stalls.

The reality that the pandemic is not over in Wyoming is growing clearer each day, with the metrics that guide public health decisions ticking back toward concerning levels. Here’s a look at some of the numbers.

Hospitalizations

Nearly 80 people across Wyoming were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday, the most since late January when vaccines were still limited to priority populations.

The situation in Cheyenne, where the Delta variant is rapidly spreading, is already reminiscent of the earlier surge. Forty patients in the roughly 200-bed facility are being treated for the virus as of Friday.

The majority of the patients are not vaccinated. Roughly 93% of the state’s hospitalized virus patients between May 1 and July 19 were unvaccinated, according to the department of health, a trend in line with national statistics.

Laramie County COVID hospitalizations reach 'concerning' level before CFD Already, the effects of the variant and its spread are being felt by medical professionals, with 24 patients being treated for COVID-19 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and four at the VA Medical Center.