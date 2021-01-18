Demand for COVID-19 vaccine high among older residents in Wyoming's largest counties

Wyoming’s older residents have begun to turn out for the COVID-19 vaccine, but the current supply can’t meet the demand.
Laramie County health officials provided an update Monday morning on the community’s efforts to inoculate residents against the novel coronavirus, and several officials reiterated that Wyoming just doesn’t have enough doses to vaccinate every resident who wants a shot.
Many Wyoming counties have begun vaccinating residents 70 years old or older (Phase 1b 3 of the distribution plan.)
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, which is helping administer shots in Laramie County, last week received more than 2,300 phone calls from people ages 70 years and older hoping to schedule a vaccination appointment. Roughly 730 appointments are scheduled at the hospital this week.
The Cheyenne Veteran’s Affairs Medical Center has vaccinated 1,500 people between staff and residents and is planning another 1,900 by February. (The shots allocated to the VA are distributed through a federal program and not included in Laramie County’s vaccine dose figures.)
Paul Roberts, director of that facility, said about 80% of the veterans the medical center serves are interested in a vaccine.
“I want people to realize that what we do is really based on the supply of what’s coming into the county. The demand is there, right now the supply is not,” said Kathy Emmons, executive director of the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department.
Natrona County, too, has had to share similar messages with older residents who are eager for their shots.
The county ran out of doses Friday after an “overwhelming” turnout from that priority group last week, Casper-Natrona County Health Department Hailey Bloom told the Star-Tribune.
One local clinic approved to administer the vaccine received more than 400 voicemails in one day last week, Bloom said, and wait lists are upwards of 100 people long. Natrona County is expected to receive a shipment of 975 Pfizer vaccines this week, but it's unclear exactly when they will be delivered and when shots can start up again. But even when the county's stock is restored, Bloom estimates the county will be out again after two or three days because of the high demand.
The problem isn’t an unanticipated hurdle. Health officials have warned that there likely won’t be enough vaccine doses to go around until spring or summer as the entire nation scrambles to vaccinate those most vulnerable and most likely to be exposed. But the large turnout among older residents is a sharp contrast to interest shown from those in the first priory groups.
Laramie and Natrona counties were in early December the first in the state to begin vaccinating residents in the very first priority groups outlined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Wyoming Department of Health.
Those first residents included health care workers and emergency responders, but the proportion of those residents who wanted a vaccine was only around 50-60% in both counties.
Bloom previously told the Star-Tribune roughly 50% of residents in those priority groups had declined a vaccine. Emmons said Monday that only between 50-60% of residents in the first priority group accepted their shots.
Skepticism about the vaccines has been a frequent topic as the pandemic wears on, and some national experts have worried reluctance toward the vaccines will make it harder for the nation to vaccinate enough residents for the virus to stop spreading.
But Emmons said that isn’t a major concern at the moment, as many of the people who declined their inoculation early on are warming up to the idea as more of their colleagues are vaccinated without incident.
And for now, health officials aren’t seeing resistance from the public. Instead, health departments and hospitals are overwhelmed with voicemails from residents trying to schedule vaccine appointments. Laramie County’s health department has published a timeline estimating vaccines won’t be available for the general public until summer or fall, but older residents, frontline workers and people with underlying health conditions are all included in coming priority phases. However, only residents 70 years and older, or those in an earlier priority group, are now being vaccinated.
As of Sunday, just under 23,000 Wyomingites had received a first dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, and roughly 56% of the state’s available vaccine doses had been given.
Roughly 39% of available doses have been administered nationwide. Wyoming is in the top half of states for the percent of the population who have received a first shot, with just under 4% of Wyomingites having received a first vaccine dose as of Jan. 17.
Almost 15,000 more first doses are expected to arrive in Wyoming this month, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
