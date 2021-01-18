Demand for COVID-19 vaccine high among older residents in Wyoming's largest counties

But Emmons said that isn’t a major concern at the moment, as many of the people who declined their inoculation early on are warming up to the idea as more of their colleagues are vaccinated without incident.

And for now, health officials aren’t seeing resistance from the public. Instead, health departments and hospitals are overwhelmed with voicemails from residents trying to schedule vaccine appointments. Laramie County’s health department has published a timeline estimating vaccines won’t be available for the general public until summer or fall, but older residents, frontline workers and people with underlying health conditions are all included in coming priority phases. However, only residents 70 years and older, or those in an earlier priority group, are now being vaccinated.

As of Sunday, just under 23,000 Wyomingites had received a first dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, and roughly 56% of the state’s available vaccine doses had been given.

Roughly 39% of available doses have been administered nationwide. Wyoming is in the top half of states for the percent of the population who have received a first shot, with just under 4% of Wyomingites having received a first vaccine dose as of Jan. 17.