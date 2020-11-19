Department of Health offers free COVID-19 tests to Wyoming employers

The Wyoming Department of Health is now offering free COVID-19 tests to workplaces through Vault Health.

Insurance is not required for employees to receive the free tests, which the state is providing as a way to help with workplace surveillance testing.

"The department and Vault Health will work with employers to support the use of the tests for Wyoming-based employees, including appropriate training," the department said in a news release.

Employers can offer the tests to their workers through telehealth visits with Vault Health providers. Alternatively, employers can receive training directly from Vault Health on how to administer the tests themselves.

The tests are saliva-based and do not require a nasal swab.

"The test uses high-quality laboratory technology for a high level of effectiveness," the announcement said.

More information can be found on the Wyoming Department of Health's website. Employers can place orders for the tests there as well.