 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Department of Health offers free COVID-19 tests to Wyoming employers
View Comments
top story

Department of Health offers free COVID-19 tests to Wyoming employers

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 Testing

Coronavirus tests are prepared to be placed into a QIAcube for processing at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne Sept. 4. 

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The Wyoming Department of Health is now offering free COVID-19 tests to workplaces through Vault Health.

Insurance is not required for employees to receive the free tests, which the state is providing as a way to help with workplace surveillance testing. 

"The department and Vault Health will work with employers to support the use of the tests for Wyoming-based employees, including appropriate training," the department said in a news release.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Employers can offer the tests to their workers through telehealth visits with Vault Health providers. Alternatively, employers can receive training directly from Vault Health on how to administer the tests themselves.

The tests are saliva-based and do not require a nasal swab.

"The test uses high-quality laboratory technology for a high level of effectiveness," the announcement said.

More information can be found on the Wyoming Department of Health's website. Employers can place orders for the tests there as well.

 
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Recapping the 2020 general election in Wyoming

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News