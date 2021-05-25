Despite plateauing infections, COVID-19 hospitalizations on rise in Wyoming.

New virus infections have been steadily low for months in Wyoming, but the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is on the rise.
State health officials aren’t exactly sure what’s behind the increase, but they say it’s clear that those being hospitalized are unvaccinated.
“We don’t fully understand why hospitalizations have increased over the past several weeks despite relatively stable transmission,” State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist said via email Tuesday.
Fifty-eight people in Wyoming were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, the most since late January. On Tuesday, the state announced that six more people had died from the virus, the most in a day since early March. All six patients were hospitalized, though one was hospitalized in another state.
As virus mitigation rules are loosened for the fully vaccinated, Harrist said people at risk of severe illness may be taking fewer personal precautions, or they may be more easily exposed to the virus by others.
“We are clearly hearing from local contacts that the individuals being hospitalized are individuals who are not fully vaccinated,” she added.
By Tuesday, the number of hospitalized patients in Wyoming had fallen to 47 people — still well above where the number had been all spring. Nine of those patients were in Wyoming Medical Center beds, 19 were at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
And Cheyenne’s hospital is preparing for more, the facility’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jeff Chapman told the Star-Tribune.
“We are just always bracing,” he said, explaining the hospital’s plan to reestablish an entire floor for virus patients, something he said hasn’t been necessary since January.
The patients are younger than those treated this fall and winter, Chapman said. Wyoming Medical Center CEO Lance Porter shared similar information with Casper’s Rotary Club during a presentation Monday.
He explained the hospital is now treating patients between 40-60 years old, rather than the older residents who made up the majority of hospitalizations this November. Those residents are now mostly vaccinated, Porter said.
Chapman said in the last three months, one hospitalized virus patient had received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. All other patients had been entirely unvaccinated.
“The efficacy of the vaccine is incredible for keeping people out of the hospital,” Chapman said.
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention bears this out. The CDC last month reported fully vaccinated residents 65 years and older are 94% less likely to be hospitalized with the virus.
Chapman added while deaths are becoming more rare, people who do end up in the hospital are still developing severe illness. As of Tuesday morning, four of the 19 patients hospitalized for the virus in Cheyenne were in the intensive care unit. Two were on ventilators.
Wyoming’s vaccination rates lag behind most of the country. Nationally, the state has the seventh lowest proportion of fully vaccinated residents and the fourth-lowest proportion of those who’ve received at least one shot.
Nearly 29% of the state is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and about 197,000 people have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
