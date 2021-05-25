Despite plateauing infections, COVID-19 hospitalizations on rise in Wyoming.

New virus infections have been steadily low for months in Wyoming, but the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is on the rise.

State health officials aren’t exactly sure what’s behind the increase, but they say it’s clear that those being hospitalized are unvaccinated.

“We don’t fully understand why hospitalizations have increased over the past several weeks despite relatively stable transmission,” State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist said via email Tuesday.

Fifty-eight people in Wyoming were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, the most since late January. On Tuesday, the state announced that six more people had died from the virus, the most in a day since early March. All six patients were hospitalized, though one was hospitalized in another state.

As virus mitigation rules are loosened for the fully vaccinated, Harrist said people at risk of severe illness may be taking fewer personal precautions, or they may be more easily exposed to the virus by others.

“We are clearly hearing from local contacts that the individuals being hospitalized are individuals who are not fully vaccinated,” she added.