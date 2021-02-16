Did you miss your chance to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act? You now have another chance to enroll.

Wyomingites who lost health insurance since December, or who missed their opportunity to sign up for a plan through the federal marketplace, now have until May 15 to do so.
President Joe Biden signed an executive order Jan. 28 reopening Affordable Care Act enrollment, which originally lasted 45 days from November to mid-December.
This new special enrollment period is open to anyone who qualifies for coverage under the ACA, and Wyoming experts think the expanded enrollment period will be a big help to individuals and families who need health insurance.
“We are constantly finding people who just missed open enrollment,” Monica Jennings Woodard explained. “I really think it’s going to benefit people who just missed it, forgot, whatever it is.”
Jennings is the supervisor of Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s financial navigation department. A big part of her job is helping uninsured and under-insured patients and others in the community find coverage that helps pay their bills.
She suggests anyone looking for coverage through the ACA reach out to “navigators” paid for by the federal government to help people find coverage that works for them.
Wyoming navigators work through Enroll Wyoming and can be contacted by calling 211. Jennings said those calls will often be referred to her department, too.
Those trained employees can also help people lower their insurance costs by finding out if they qualify for federal tax credits or subsidies, which Jennings said most residents do.
Amy Spieker, director of community health and analysis at the Cheyenne Hospital, which serves as the hub for Enroll Wyoming, said the demand for coverage is there. Wyoming saw an 8.5% increase in enrollment in 2020 from the previous year.
She said she assumes much of that is because of pandemic-related job losses, but added the program received six times as much funding this year through the federal CARES Act to market the open enrollment period and those efforts likely reached more people than normal.
Most of that money has been spent, and all of it must be used by the end of March. Spieker said given that, people should call sooner rather than later so phone lines are not overburdened in May when those funds are no longer available.
Federal health insurance subsidies and how they work
Wyoming has the second-highest health insurance premiums in the country. In 2019, it had the highest. But Jennings said people should not be deterred from exploring ACA plans because federal subsidies can dramatically reduce those costs.
An analysis of 2021 premium costs by the health think tank Kaiser Family Foundation found that almost 25,000 uninsured Wyomingites could qualify for a free “bronze” plan through the ACA and thousands more could qualify for subsidies that bring down their premium shares.
That means residents could get health coverage with potentially no premium costs, or qualify for plans with premiums under $100.
“The consumer is not really experiencing the costs of the premiums if they qualify for a subsidy,” Jennings said.
She’s had clients who thought their monthly premiums would be upwards of $600, who after learning they qualified for a subsidy saw that premium fall to $5.
The subsidies are applied based mostly on a person’s household income. Because Wyoming hasn’t expanded Medicaid, residents who make between 100% and 400% of the federal poverty level and don’t receive employer-provided insurance qualify for federal assistance.
An individual must make at least $12,760 annually to meet that 100% threshold. A family of four must have a household income of $26,200.
Residents who fall below 100% of the federal poverty line don’t qualify for any of the ACA’s federal subsidies. Access to Medicaid in Wyoming is limited to families with children, pregnant women and those with certain disabilities, so residents who fall below the 100% threshold but don't qualify for Medicaid won't be able to get assistance.
The Kaiser Family Foundation estimates about 12,000 Wyoming adults fall under the 100% threshold to qualify for a subsidy, and do not qualify for Medicaid in the state. This is referred to as the coverage gap.
Still, that think tank estimates thousands of Wyomingites could access affordable plans if they factor in those subsidies.
Calculating your subsidy
The Kaiser Family Foundation built a calculator people can use to estimate how much an insurance plan through the federal marketplace will cost them each month.
We’ve embedded that calculator into the online version of this story, but you can also access it by visiting www.kff.org/interactive/subsidy-calculator/.
Here’s an example of how the calculator works.
I entered information for a single adult making $15 an hour ($31,500 a year) who does not smoke and has no children.
The calculator told me I could be eligible for premiums as low as $1 per month if I chose the lowest-protection plan, called the bronze plan. That plan has high deductibles, however. So if I ended up needing health care, I would end up paying more out of pocket before that plan kicked in to help.
The calculator also tells me I could receive subsidies for a “Silver plan,” a grade above the bronze plan, for $216 per month. Without a subsidy, that plan would cost me $625 per month.
If I were making the same amount, but had two children, my subsidy would bring that monthly premium to $101.
Kaiser Family Foundation stresses that the calculator is just an estimate, and a person’s actual costs may differ. Still, it is a reliable resource for those unsure if they can afford a marketplace plan.
Jennings said people should not feel like they have to figure this all out themselves, though. Her team as well as those working for Enroll Wyoming are meant to help people find coverage that suits them.
If someone wants help accessing health insurance through the marketplace, they can call Wyoming 211 (by dialing 211) and ask to be connected to a marketplace navigator, or they can visit healthcare.gov to access the marketplace directly.
