Did you miss your chance to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act? You now have another chance to enroll.

I entered information for a single adult making $15 an hour ($31,500 a year) who does not smoke and has no children.

The calculator told me I could be eligible for premiums as low as $1 per month if I chose the lowest-protection plan, called the bronze plan. That plan has high deductibles, however. So if I ended up needing health care, I would end up paying more out of pocket before that plan kicked in to help.

The calculator also tells me I could receive subsidies for a “Silver plan,” a grade above the bronze plan, for $216 per month. Without a subsidy, that plan would cost me $625 per month.

If I were making the same amount, but had two children, my subsidy would bring that monthly premium to $101.

Kaiser Family Foundation stresses that the calculator is just an estimate, and a person’s actual costs may differ. Still, it is a reliable resource for those unsure if they can afford a marketplace plan.

Jennings said people should not feel like they have to figure this all out themselves, though. Her team as well as those working for Enroll Wyoming are meant to help people find coverage that suits them.

If someone wants help accessing health insurance through the marketplace, they can call Wyoming 211 (by dialing 211) and ask to be connected to a marketplace navigator, or they can visit healthcare.gov to access the marketplace directly.

